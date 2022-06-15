Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills

Try to pay the minimum, on-time to protect your credit score
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit card debt continues to climb in the U.S. as experts expect people to lean on their cards to offset inflation, rising interest rates and for help with basic expenses like food and utilities.

Rising prices could be detrimental to as many as 40% of Americans in households earning about $45,00 a year or less, according to recent analysis from NerdWallet.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst for NerdWallet, said if you are in financial trouble or can’t make your minimum payment on your credit card, get help. The first place to turn is your credit card issuer.

“Credit card issuers have financial hardship programs that aren’t just for the pandemic,” Renter said. “So, whether you lose a job or bills just get out of control. Give them a call and they may be able to help reduce your payments temporarily.”

If that doesn’t work, Renter said look for a nonprofit credit counseling or debt management firm that can help you make plans to tackle your debt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Wrightsboro Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
From left: D’Andre Tandy and Keyon Smiley
1 arrested, another faces charges as details emerge in slaying of 21-year-old
Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally after Fed’s big rate hike to fight inflation
A 14-year-old become Milwaukee's 100th homicide victim for 2022.
Graduating 14-year-old marks Milwaukee’s 100th homicide
A Connecticut woman says she was startled to come home to find a bear in her house.
VIDEO: Woman comes home to huge bear in her kitchen
The Battery At Truist Park
Atlanta Braves to host college nights for students
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’