Warnings of medical debt scam circulating around Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the community about a medical debt scam circulating around the county.

The sheriff’s office says in the scam, the scammer asks to speak to an individual and then informs them that they have an outstanding balance at Burke Medical Center. The scammers represent themselves as a collection agency (Hamilton Health Care and Credit Bureau Associates) and asks for account information.

The numbers used by the scammers are 478-300-9619 and 478-300-9720.

Burke Health confirms that it was not the source of these calls.

Burke Health says if you should question the validity of the caller, please contact them directly at (706) 554-4435.

