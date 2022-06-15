Submit Photos/Videos
Power providers offer tips to cope with heat wave

By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the CSRA in the midst of a heat wave, the region’s electric utilities are offering customers some suggestions to minimize the impact on electric bills.

MORE COVERAGE:

Here are some summertime tips from Georgia Power and Jefferson Energy Cooperative:

  • Think thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78 in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. If you’re going to be away from home for a long period of time, set your thermostat even higher, or turn it off completely.
  • Insulate – An attic insulation of R-30 will help achieve lower heating and cooling bills.
  • Seal ductwork – Leaky ductwork often accounts for 10-30% of total heating and cooling costs.
  • Use your fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month to operate and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.
  • Clear air vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and return-air registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.
  • Trim plants and change filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters and trim plants around your outside units.
  • Caulk and strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.
  • Use blinds and curtains – Cover sun-facing windows with blinds or curtains to help limit direct sunlight and heat from entering your home.
  • Use double pane/storm windows – They provide additional insulation.
  • Unplug certain electronics – Electronics account for 5 percent to 10 percent of household electricity use. Save up to $100 a year by either using an advanced power strip or unplugging electronics when not in use.
  • HVAC system tune-up – Hire a technician to ensure your HVAC equipment is working properly and schedule an equipment tune-up if necessary.

