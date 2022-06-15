Submit Photos/Videos
Thumbs-up from Mickelson doesn’t bring normalcy to US Open

FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Phil Mickelson, the chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, was the last big name to join the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London. It will be Mickelson's first time playing since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)(Denis Poroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is giving a thumbs-up at the U.S. Open, just like always.

But it only seems like a normal U.S. Open at The Country Club outside of Boston. The upstart Saudi-funded league is getting as much attention as the narrow fairways and firm greens. Chatter about the PGA Tour’s rival league is everywhere. Brooks Koepka is blaming the media for creating a black cloud over the U.S. Open. Rory McIlroy has become the strongest voice of support for the PGA Tour. He also says he has plenty of respect for Mickelson as a golfer.

He just doesn’t agree with Mickelson siding with LIV Golf.

