SPCA Albrecht Center cuts ribbon on new play area

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After waiting almost a year, the SPCA Albrecht Center is opening a new area for their dogs to enjoy.

“Let the dogs be dogs, let them get out, our volunteers can come out here and just let them run loose, and we can also do training out here,” said Barbara Nelson.

She helps run the shelter where this new play area is ready.

“We’re here to shelter dogs and cats, of course, and small animals and take care of their physical well-being, but honestly, you have to take care of their mental well-being too,” she said.

The hope is seeing the dogs in this environment will make them more adoptable. They have agility equipment, benches, a gazebo, and lots of grass.

“It’s a natural atmosphere. It’s not an artificial concrete floor, kennel atmosphere,” said Nelson.

After almost a year, she’s excited. They have a new place to let the dogs out. She says they raised about $50,000 to build the play area.

“They really really need to get out of the building, out here in the outdoors, and just let them be dogs,” said Nelson.

