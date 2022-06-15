Submit Photos/Videos
Replacing, repairing AC units comes at higher cost as heat increases

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having your AC give out at your house can be a miserable experience, especially in the summer.

Looking at Home Depot’s website, several of the models are limited in stock for Augusta. With supply chain issues and inflation, it’s the perfect storm to leave you and your wallet sweating.

We have the issues the industry is facing right now, and ways to keep your AC in working condition.

We spoke with one local heating and air business that says it takes them days to weeks to get products in.

MORE | Communities rally together to cope with heat wave

“We’re doing the best we can. When you can’t get a part, we can’t get a part. We call around, we call our competition,” said Mark Plunkett, Plunkett Heating and Air.

Until they do for some people it can be a long waiting game.

Sarah Lusk, broken AC unit said: “First company I called the timeline they gave me was a month to come out. The second company it was about a week. Thursdays our day and it cannot come soon enough.”

Especially because it’s only getting hotter.

“It’s hot. The upstairs of my house is 91 degrees. Downstairs I think it was 84 today,” she said.

MORE | Local Salvation Army keeps shelters open amid intense temperatures

Plunkett says he understands, but it’s complicated.

Between a worker shortage, shipping delays, and price, everyone’s paying for it.

“Pretty much within the last year, everything that we do costs more. I hate to see everything has gone up so much. I hate to see myself as a consumer and you as a consumer,” he said.

The cost of refrigerant is up over 400 percent, equipment almost 35 percent, sheet metal doubled, and he says AC units really just break.

Lush said: “We have to replace our upstairs and downstairs unit, so it’s going to hurt the wallet that’s for sure.”

Plunkett Heating and Air says if there’s a serious problem that can’t be fixed immediately they have temporary floor units to help. The two most important things to remember semi-annual maintenance and changing your filters.

