Outside workers combat heat as temperatures rise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some of us, the heat only matters for the time it takes to walk to our cars and into the workplace.

But we unfortunately know that’s not the case for everyone.

We were out in the community learning the adjustments hard workers are making to stay cool and still get their jobs done.

Blistering heat throughout the area and no relief in sight leave outdoor attractions empty with only a few boats on the river. People are staying inside to stay cool, but that isn’t the case for all.

“We’re outside every day,” says Faheem Blair

Lawn maintenance workers don’t have a choice.

They’re out at work early in the morning and go until late. On average they’re outside for 12 hours a day.

It may sound difficult, but Georgia Green Lawn Care’s Field Supervisor Joshua Sims says after doing this for eight years it gets easier.

“You get used to it over time, but you know you have bills to be paid so you have to keep going,” he said.

As this heat wave continues to attack, Blair says the business is taking some precautions.

“We try and get off a little earlier now, so we don’t have to be out here working 12 hours. We cut it short, so we can get home earlier and cool off,” said Blair.

Cooling off and drinking fluids are essential to keep the day going. The CDC even recommends drinking a cup or eight ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes when working out in the heat.

When it gets hot and uncomfortable, having the right mindset is key.

Sims said: “Days like this, we just have to keep each other motivated.”

With these workers day, they’re together day in and day out, so they have a close relationship that allows them to let each other know when they’re not feeling safe.

