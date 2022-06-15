Submit Photos/Videos
McIlroy questions competitive desire of players in LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot as Tiger Woods looks on, on the 17th...
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot as Tiger Woods looks on, on the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he was wrong about his prediction in February that the Saudi-backed rival golf league was “dead in the water.”

He says that’s because he took at face value players like Dustin Johnson who said they were staying on the PGA Tour. McIlroy also described the LIV Golf league as a “pre-Champions Tour” circuit because of the ages of those interested. He says their best days are probably behind them. But he remains curious why younger players like Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed would go over.

McIlroy says speaking for himself, at 33 he feels his best days are ahead.

