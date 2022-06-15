Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Local drownings claim 2 victims in less than 24 hours

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drownings have claimed two lives in less than 24 hours in the CSRA – a 4-year-old boy in Burke County and a 49-year-old man in Augusta.

The 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Burke County home on Tuesday. He’d just started taking swimming lessons the day before, according to his mom.

MORE | Friends and family gather to remember 21-year-old shot and killed in Augusta

Also on Tuesday, Anthony Mack, 49, of Claxton, was declared dead three days after being pulled from the pool at an Augusta apartment complex at at 1671 Goshen Road.

Coroner Mark Bowen said that after being pulled from the pool at the Element at Goshen complex, Mack was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday. No autopsy will be done, Bowen said.

The 4-year-old boy’s death was announced Wednesday, a day after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a home on Deer Run Road, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, they learned the boy had been taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Despite efforts to save his life, he didn’t survive.

MORE | Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days

Although the Burke County Coroner’s Office hasn’t officially released the boy’s name, his mother has posted about the death on Facebook with numerous photos of the boy.

In a Facebook post, Dori Scott said he’d just started swimming lessons Monday.

In another post, she wrote:

“My heart has been ripped out of my chest! I can’t believe that I will never see my baby boy again. Cherish every moment with your babies and hug them tight because you never know. I would have never imagined that I would only get 4 years with my little man. My life will never be the same.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Wrightsboro Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
From left: D’Andre Tandy and Keyon Smiley
1 arrested, another faces charges as details emerge in slaying of 21-year-old
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Benjamin Kesselring
Ex-coach sentenced for biting, touching 12-year-old girl

Latest News

U.S. Capitol
WATCH LIVE: Senate committee hearing on kids and gun violence
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
Warnings of medical debt scam circulating around Burke County
Warnings of medical debt scam circulating around Burke County
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 15