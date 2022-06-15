Submit Photos/Videos
Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House as senior Biden advisor

Official picture of the 60th mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Keisha Lance Bottoms is headed to the White House.

The former Atlanta mayor shared an Axios report Tuesday on social media which says President Joe Biden has tapped her to replace one of his most senior aides. She captioned it #Honored.

Bottoms is a lawyer and politician who served as the 60th mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022. Before becoming mayor, she was a member of the Atlanta City Council, representing part of southwest Atlanta. Bottoms announced last year that she would not run for a second term as mayor.

President Joe Biden nominated Bottoms as vice-chair of civic engagement and voter protection at the DNC for the 2021–2025 term. She was previously among the candidates considered to become Biden’s vice president.

Axios says Bottoms will play an integral role in developing Biden’s policies.

