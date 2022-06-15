Submit Photos/Videos
Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at Grand Strand family campsite

By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A young swan covered in cooking oil at a Myrtle Beach campsite was rescued by staff and volunteers Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post made by the Ocean Lakes Family Campground, the juvenile swan, or cygnet, was completely covered in cooking oil, leading staff to believe cooking oil was disposed of in one of the lakes.

The oil was weighing the young swan down.

Additionally, when a swan gets any type of oil on them, it prevents them from staying dry and from regulating body temperature.

When found, the swan was frantically attempting to clean itself, which means it was steadily ingesting the oil and near death.

“At this time, the swan has been given five baths in Dawn Dish Soap. The swan will need more baths to remove the remaining oil from the belly. The swan is being kept warm since it cannot regulate its own body temperature. It finally began drinking water and eating food; however, not a sufficient amount. The swan will continue to be closely monitored and cleaned,” Ocean Lakes Family Campground said.

Never dispose of any type of oil in any body of water. The oil can and will harm the animals that inhabit that area.

The campground issued a special thank you to the security teammates and volunteers who rescued the swan and provided immediate care.

