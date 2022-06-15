Submit Photos/Videos
Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly

Herschel Walker speaks during a meet-and-greet on Nov. 12, 2021, in Columbia County.
Herschel Walker speaks during a meet-and-greet on Nov. 12, 2021, in Columbia County.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is acknowledging that he has a second son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly.

The disclosure on Wednesday draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.

Walker’s campaign confirmed the existence of his 10-year-old son after The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that the boy’s mother had taken Walker to court in 2014 to establish paternity and to get child support payments.

The Daily Beast cited an unnamed person close to the son’s family in reporting that Walker has not played an active role in raising the boy.

