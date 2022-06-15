Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s a look at the results from the S.C. 2022 primary election

By Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have the results from the federal, state, and local races from the S.C. primary election. We’ll update as more results are in.

  • Governor- Henry McMaster (R), Joe Cunningham (D)
  • U.S. Senate- Tim Scott (R)
  • U.S. House District 6- James Clyburn (D), Duke Buckner (R)
  • Secretary of State- Mark Hammond (R), Rosemounda Butler (D)
  • State House District 81- Bart Blackwell (R)
  • State House District 91- Lonnie Hosey (D)
  • Supt of Education-
  • Treasurer- Curtis Loftis (R)
  • Attorney General- Alan Wilson (R)
  • Comptroller General- Richard Eckstrom (R)
  • Agriculture Commissioner- Hugh Weathers (R)
  • U.S. House District 7- Russell Fry (R)
  • U.S. House District 1- Nancy Mace (R)

Local

  • Aiken County Council District 1-
  • Aiken County Council District 2-
  • Aiken County Council District 5-
  • Allendale County Council District 2- James White (D)
  • Allendale County Council District 3-
  • Allendale County Treasurer- Valaree Chess Smith (D)
  • Allendale County Sheriff-
  • Bamberg County Auditor-
  • Edgefield County Council District 2- Tiffani Irelan (R)
  • Edgefield County Council District 5- Jerry Moody (R)
  • McCormick County Council District 5- Jackie Brown (D)

