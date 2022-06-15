Here’s a look at the results from the S.C. 2022 primary election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have the results from the federal, state, and local races from the S.C. primary election. We’ll update as more results are in.
- Governor- Henry McMaster (R), Joe Cunningham (D)
- U.S. Senate- Tim Scott (R)
- U.S. House District 6- James Clyburn (D), Duke Buckner (R)
- Secretary of State- Mark Hammond (R), Rosemounda Butler (D)
- State House District 81- Bart Blackwell (R)
- State House District 91- Lonnie Hosey (D)
- Supt of Education-
- Treasurer- Curtis Loftis (R)
- Attorney General- Alan Wilson (R)
- Comptroller General- Richard Eckstrom (R)
- Agriculture Commissioner- Hugh Weathers (R)
- U.S. House District 7- Russell Fry (R)
- U.S. House District 1- Nancy Mace (R)
Local
- Aiken County Council District 1-
- Aiken County Council District 2-
- Aiken County Council District 5-
- Allendale County Council District 2- James White (D)
- Allendale County Council District 3-
- Allendale County Treasurer- Valaree Chess Smith (D)
- Allendale County Sheriff-
- Bamberg County Auditor-
- Edgefield County Council District 2- Tiffani Irelan (R)
- Edgefield County Council District 5- Jerry Moody (R)
- McCormick County Council District 5- Jackie Brown (D)
