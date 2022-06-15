Here’s a look at the results from the S.C. 2022 primary election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have the results from the federal, state, and local races from the S.C. primary election. We’ll update as more results are in.

Governor- Henry McMaster (R), Joe Cunningham (D)

U.S. Senate- Tim Scott (R)

U.S. House District 6- James Clyburn (D), Duke Buckner (R)

Secretary of State- Mark Hammond (R), Rosemounda Butler (D)

State House District 81- Bart Blackwell (R)

State House District 91- Lonnie Hosey (D)

Supt of Education-

Treasurer- Curtis Loftis (R)

Attorney General- Alan Wilson (R)

Comptroller General- Richard Eckstrom (R)

Agriculture Commissioner- Hugh Weathers (R)

U.S. House District 7- Russell Fry (R)

U.S. House District 1- Nancy Mace (R)

Local

Aiken County Council District 1-

Aiken County Council District 2-

Aiken County Council District 5-

Allendale County Council District 2- James White (D)

Allendale County Council District 3-

Allendale County Treasurer- Valaree Chess Smith (D)

Allendale County Sheriff-

Bamberg County Auditor-

Edgefield County Council District 2- Tiffani Irelan (R)

Edgefield County Council District 5- Jerry Moody (R)

McCormick County Council District 5- Jackie Brown (D)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.