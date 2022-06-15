Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Friends and family gather to remember 21-year-old shot and killed in Augusta

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends and family members of 21-year-old Logan Etterle, who was killed Sunday morning, gathered to mourn Tuesday evening.

They held a balloon release and a vigil at the spot where he was gunned down, right in the middle of downtown Augusta.

We spoke to his friends about how he will be remembered.

“We all love him a lot, and this just shows it,” said James Millar, friend.

Balloons fill the sky, and flowers line the pavement as tributes pour in for Etterle.

MORE | 1 arrested, another faces charges as details emerge in slaying of 21-year-old

“He’s the only person that checks up on me, and it’s really hard,” he said.

Another friend, Jaden Smith, said: “He was like a brother to me, known him since middle school.”

His friends remember him as full of energy, an athlete, but more than that, a great friend.

“He had an impact on everyone’s lives out here, even the ones that couldn’t make it. I know they feel that pain right now,” said Smith

Quest Caines said: “Logan was just the purest form of a genuine person, genuinely cared for you, and he would do anything he could for you.”

MORE | Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on efforts to prevent violent crimes

Millar said: “He genuinely cared for his friends, and there’s no one else you’d rather have backing you.”

This friendship is one everyone around him felt.

As they come together to mourn their friend and honor his life, they plead for an end to violence.

Caines said: “I hope people realize that it’s not the answer, and it never will be, and no matter what a situation looks like, that split second could ruin more lives than you can account for.”

They say his legacy will live on as long as they live.

Millar said: “It’s not right, it should’ve never happened, and it needs to stop.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Wrightsboro Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
Augusta Mall
‘I was shaking so hard’: New details Augusta Mall gun scare
Car accident generic
Aiken County driver dies in CSRA’s 4th fatal crash since Friday
From left: D’Andre Tandy and Keyon Smiley
1 arrested, another faces charges as details emerge in slaying of 21-year-old

Latest News

Friends and family gather to remember shooting victim
Friends and family gather to remember shooting victim
S.C. 2022 primary election
Here’s a look at the results from the S.C. 2022 primary election
Joe Cunningham
Cunningham is South Carolina Democratic nominee for governor
An air conditioning unit is running on at a home in Cape Girardeau.
Replacing, repairing AC units comes at higher cost as heat increases