Friends and family gather to remember 21-year-old shot and killed in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends and family members of 21-year-old Logan Etterle, who was killed Sunday morning, gathered to mourn Tuesday evening.

They held a balloon release and a vigil at the spot where he was gunned down, right in the middle of downtown Augusta.

We spoke to his friends about how he will be remembered.

“We all love him a lot, and this just shows it,” said James Millar, friend.

Balloons fill the sky, and flowers line the pavement as tributes pour in for Etterle.

“He’s the only person that checks up on me, and it’s really hard,” he said.

Another friend, Jaden Smith, said: “He was like a brother to me, known him since middle school.”

His friends remember him as full of energy, an athlete, but more than that, a great friend.

“He had an impact on everyone’s lives out here, even the ones that couldn’t make it. I know they feel that pain right now,” said Smith

Quest Caines said: “Logan was just the purest form of a genuine person, genuinely cared for you, and he would do anything he could for you.”

Millar said: “He genuinely cared for his friends, and there’s no one else you’d rather have backing you.”

This friendship is one everyone around him felt.

As they come together to mourn their friend and honor his life, they plead for an end to violence.

Caines said: “I hope people realize that it’s not the answer, and it never will be, and no matter what a situation looks like, that split second could ruin more lives than you can account for.”

They say his legacy will live on as long as they live.

Millar said: “It’s not right, it should’ve never happened, and it needs to stop.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.