Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A food truck that drew a crowd over the weekend where a shooting occurred will no longer park at the spot where the violence broke out.

K’s Buffalo Wings has been operating at 10th and Broad streets, where it draws a late-night crowd after the downtown bars and clubs close.

But it won’t be there anymore.

After the violence early Sunday at 10th and Broad streets, “the property owners have requested we no longer operate our food truck there,” the operators of the food truck posted Wednesday on Facebook.

“We appreciate all of your support over the years in Downtown Augusta. You can still visit us at 230 Sand Bar Ferry Road and we will still be doing our weekly rounds at job sites and neighborhoods near you,” the owners wrote. “Again, thank you for all of your support!”

Logan Etterle, 21, was fatally shot around 2 a.m. Sunday after a physical altercation among a crowd at the site of the food truck. Keyon Smiley, 31, was arrested in the shooting of Etterle , and there’s also an arrest warrant out for another suspect, D’Andre Tandy, who is not yet in custody.

Etterle’s slaying was one of three in three days in Augusta , which is coping with an outbreak of violent crimes.

