Falcons’ all-purpose star Patterson allowed to miss minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons had a 100% turnout but not full participation on the opening day of their mandatory minicamp.

Coach Arthur Smith says he allowed running back and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to continue his personal offseason workout program instead of joining his teammates on the practice fields. Smith says he’s trying to ensure Patterson is available for the full 17-game season. The 31-year-old Patterson led the Falcons in rushing while ranking third with 52 receptions last season.

Patterson signed a new two-year, $10.5 million deal and is expected to serve a similar all-purpose role this upcoming season.

