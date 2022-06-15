Submit Photos/Videos
Falcons’ all-purpose star Patterson allowed to miss minicamp

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons had a 100% turnout but not full participation on the opening day of their mandatory minicamp.

Coach Arthur Smith says he allowed running back and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to continue his personal offseason workout program instead of joining his teammates on the practice fields. Smith says he’s trying to ensure Patterson is available for the full 17-game season. The 31-year-old Patterson led the Falcons in rushing while ranking third with 52 receptions last season.

Patterson signed a new two-year, $10.5 million deal and is expected to serve a similar all-purpose role this upcoming season.

