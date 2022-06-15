‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home on Tuesday.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County Emergency Management Agency got a report around 11 a.m. Tuesday that there may have been a drowning at a home on Deer Run Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned the boy had been found unresponsive in a pool and and had been taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Although the Burke County Coroner’s Office hasn’t officially released the boy’s name, his mother has posted about the death on Facebook with numerous photos of the boy.

In a Facebook post, Dori Scott said he’d just started swimming lessons Monday.

In another post, she wrote:

“My heart has been ripped out of my chest! I can’t believe that I will never see my baby boy again. Cherish every moment with your babies and hug them tight because you never know. I would have never imagined that I would only get 4 years with my little man. My life will never be the same.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.