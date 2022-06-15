Submit Photos/Videos
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons

Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks, condominiums, apartments, amusement parks, recreational areas, and private clubs.(Unsplash)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home on Tuesday.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County Emergency Management Agency got a report around 11 a.m. Tuesday that there may have been a drowning at a home on Deer Run Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned the boy had been found unresponsive in a pool and and had been taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Although the Burke County Coroner’s Office hasn’t officially released the boy’s name, his mother has posted about the death on Facebook with numerous photos of the boy.

In a Facebook post, Dori Scott said he’d just started swimming lessons Monday.

In another post, she wrote:

“My heart has been ripped out of my chest! I can’t believe that I will never see my baby boy again. Cherish every moment with your babies and hug them tight because you never know. I would have never imagined that I would only get 4 years with my little man. My life will never be the same.”

