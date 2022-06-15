Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FIRST ALERT for scattered severe storms possible today, mainly from midday through sunset. The main risk is strong wind gusts and large hail with storms. Temperatures will remain hot and humid with highs close to 100 before the storms start cooling us off. Feel like temperatures will likely be between 105° - 115° at times this afternoon. Winds will be steady out of the east between 7-12 mph. Stay weather aware and try to remain cool! A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in effect until 7 PM for all of the CSRA.

It will remain HOT & HUMID through Thursday with isolated afternoon rain chances. For those that stay dry, the heat index could climb close to 110-114° so make sure you have a way to stay cool! Actual temperatures Thursday afternoon are expected to reach the upper 90s again. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

It will remain hot and humid Friday with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 100 during the peak heating hours of the day. Storm chances look low for most of us on Friday. Less humidity is expected this weekend and we should remain dry. Highs Saturday will remain hot in the mid-90s, but it won’t feel as muggy. Highs Sunday will be more seasonal in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

If your going to be working outdoors over the next few days make sure you have a way to stay cool and know the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

If you’re heading out and about, never leave your kids or pets in the car, not even for 10 minutes. With actual temps expected to reach 100° the inside of your car will swelter to 120° in 10 minutes and over 140° within 1 hour. Stay cool and safe this week and keep it here for the latest forecast.

