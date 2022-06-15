Submit Photos/Videos
Cunningham is South Carolina Democratic nominee for governor

Joe Cunningham
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has won the Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a November showdown with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Cunningham has touted the fact that he’s the only Democrat in the state over the past decade to flip a Republican seat in a major race.

MORE | Henry McMaster wins Republican nomination for governor in S.C. primary

That win in 2016 got him one term in the U.S. House.

He also insists that he’s the candidate who is best positioned to beat McMaster, citing his ideas and youthfulness. He has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between him and the governor.

Cunningham is 40 and McMaster is 75.

