Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cargo ship ran aground near Old Fort Jackson in the Savannah River on Tuesday.

According to the watch officer with Coast Guard – Sector Charleston, the ship was stuck and had to be dislodged.

There were no reported injuries or rescues, according to the Coast Guard and no pollution reported.

The Coast Guard established a 509 foot safety zone around the motor vessel Maersk Surabaya. Seven tug boats repositioned the 1091-foot motor vessel to the center of the shipping channel.

The Coast Guard temporarily closed the waterway with the cooperation of port pilots. They say there was no impact to other commercial traffic.

The Coast Guard says they were notified of the incident at 6:09 p.m. by the vessel agent of a motor vessel that ran aground in the Savannah River. Sector Charleston command center watchstanders dispatched a 45-foot RBM crew from Station Tybee to respond.

The boat was dislodged Tuesday evening. The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Savannah is investigating.

