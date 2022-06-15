Hospital says calls from collection agency are legitimate

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospital officials in Burke County want to correct the record on a report that went out from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Calls from Credit Bureau Associates seeking to collect past debt for Burke Medical Center are actually legitimate calls. Due to a misunderstanding, deputies had thought they were otherwise and warned the public to beware.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.