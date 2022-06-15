Hospital says calls from collection agency are legitimate

Submit Photos/Videos
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During inflation, consumers can adjust their spending and saving strategies to help lessen the impact that inflation has on the value of their money. It’s important to have liquid cash set aside for emergencies, but beyond an emergency fund, there are other ways to save money and help retain its value. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospital officials in Burke County want to correct the record on a report that went out from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Calls from Credit Bureau Associates seeking to collect past debt for Burke Medical Center are actually legitimate calls. Due to a misunderstanding, deputies had thought they were otherwise and warned the public to beware.

