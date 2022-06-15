Burke County deputies seek missing 16-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public in finding a 16-year-old girl who’s missing.

Deborah Thomas is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with blondish-brown hair and blue eyes Authorities also released a photo of her.

Deputies said she ran away from a residence in Burke County and is believed to be in the Columbia County area.

Anyone with information about her is urged to contact Sgt. Allen Crispin at 706-554-2133.

