Burke County deputies seek missing 16-year-old

Deborah Thomas
Deborah Thomas(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public in finding a 16-year-old girl who’s missing.

Deborah Thomas is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with blondish-brown hair and blue eyes Authorities also released a photo of her.

Deputies said she ran away from a residence in Burke County and is believed to be in the Columbia County area.

Anyone with information about her is urged to contact Sgt. Allen Crispin at 706-554-2133.

