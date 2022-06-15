Submit Photos/Videos
Braves hit five homers, beat Nats 10-4 for 13th straight win

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Adam...
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Adam Duvall (14) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Harris II and Travis d’Arnaud each had three hits and homered for the second straight game, and the Atlanta Braves connected five times in their 13th straight win, 10-4 over the Washington Nationals.

Atlanta hit back-to-back homers for the third straight game, this time doing it twice as d’Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna connected in the third inning and Orlando Arcia and Harris II followed in the sixth. Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves, who have clubbed 32 home runs during the winning streak, the longest in the majors this season.

