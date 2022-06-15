Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Atlanta Braves to host college nights for students

The Battery At Truist Park
The Battery At Truist Park(Atlanta Braves)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves announced plans to host annual college nights at Truist Park for 13 colleges and universities this season.

The team said purchasers from each school will get a package that features a Braves co-branded stadium seat with additional merchandise for fans to buy in the Braves Clubhouse Store coinciding with their night. Purchases will also result in donations to scholarship funds at the schools

The University of Georgia’s night is Aug. 30, when the Braves will play the Rockies at 7:20 p.m.

The University of South Carolina’s night is Sept. 20 at, when the Braves will play the Nationals at 7:20 p.m.

For information on other college nights, click here.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Wrightsboro Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
From left: D’Andre Tandy and Keyon Smiley
1 arrested, another faces charges as details emerge in slaying of 21-year-old
Life preserver
‘My heart has been ripped out’: 4-year-old drowns just after starting swimming lessons
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Adam...
Braves hit five homers, beat Nats 10-4 for 13th straight win
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
Falcons’ all-purpose star Patterson allowed to miss minicamp
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot as Tiger Woods looks on, on the 17th...
McIlroy questions competitive desire of players in LIV Golf
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
Thumbs-up from Mickelson doesn’t bring normalcy to US Open