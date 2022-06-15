Atlanta Braves to host college nights for students

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves announced plans to host annual college nights at Truist Park for 13 colleges and universities this season.

The team said purchasers from each school will get a package that features a Braves co-branded stadium seat with additional merchandise for fans to buy in the Braves Clubhouse Store coinciding with their night. Purchases will also result in donations to scholarship funds at the schools

The University of Georgia’s night is Aug. 30, when the Braves will play the Rockies at 7:20 p.m.

The University of South Carolina’s night is Sept. 20 at, when the Braves will play the Nationals at 7:20 p.m.

