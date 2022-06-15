Submit Photos/Videos
AG Alan Wilson wins Republican nomination, likely 4th term

Alan Wilson
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Attorney General Alan Wilson, Secretary of State Mark Hammond, and Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers all beat challengers in their Republican races.

Six Republicans and three Democrats are seeking their parties’ nominations for South Carolina’s open state education superintendent seat in the state’s primaries.

Tuesday’s election will also feature a handful of U.S. house primaries and a few statewide office incumbents who are facing challengers.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn won the chance to run for a 16th term in November. U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, William Timmons, and Tom Rice all face opposition in their primaries

