Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from nonprofit designed to help children, officials say

Carol Jackson has pleaded guilty to defrauding a Mississippi Department of Education program...
Carol Jackson has pleaded guilty to defrauding a Mississippi Department of Education program designed to provide meals for school kids during the summer.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A woman arrested in August 2021 on charges associated with stealing thousands of dollars from a nonprofit has pleaded guilty.

On Tuesday, WLBT reported Carol Jackson, the former executive director of On Track, pleaded guilty to fraud.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Jackson stole tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit that was supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education program meant to provide meals to needy schoolchildren over the summer.

According to officials, Jackson wrote herself more than $20,000 in checks and withdrew more at a casino ATM. She also used nearly $2,000 on personal travel. In all, the amount Jackson stole was $62,627.66.

“Once again, we’ve seen money stolen from a program intended to help some of the poorest Mississippians,” White said. “Thanks to the efforts of the investigators at the Office of the State Auditor and prosecutors, this scheme has been stopped. We will continue to work hard protecting your money.”

Jackson is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Wrightsboro Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
Augusta Mall
‘I was shaking so hard’: New details Augusta Mall gun scare
Car accident generic
Aiken County driver dies in CSRA’s 4th fatal crash since Friday
Gun brandished, but no shots fired in incident at the Augusta Mall

Latest News

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Augusta Commission OK’s nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Augusta Commission OK's nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Augusta Commission OK's nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Poll workers say voter turnout was ‘a little bit slower’
SC voting
South Carolina election day turn-out