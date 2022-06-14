What the Tech: Guided access on your phone

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two states, including Georgia, will allow you to store your driver’s licenses on your iPhone, and Apple says 11 other states will join soon.

Forty-nine states now accept digital proof of insurance using your insurance company’s app. But you should be careful about how you do it.

Having your driver’s license or proof of insurance on your phone is convenient, but it also might require you to hand someone your phone unlocked.

You can change a setting so if you hand your phone to someone, they can only see the screen you choose. On an iPhone, head to ‘settings’ then ‘accessibility’. Scroll to the bottom and turn on ‘guided access.’ You’ll be asked to set up a passcode.

To use guided access. Open the app you want to share and quickly press the side button three times and then ‘start’. Now, whoever you hand the phone to can only see those insurance cards. They can’t swipe to the home screen or another app.

To turn it off, press the side button three times again, and tap ‘end’. You’ll be asked to enter that passcode to unlock it.

On Android phones, you can pin an app to the screen. You’ll need to turn it on ahead of time in settings, under security, and in advanced settings.

Go to the bottom and turn on ‘app pinning’. Say you’ve loaned your phone to someone to read a Kindle book. With the app displayed but not opened, hold down the icon until you see this option, and choose ‘pin’.

They’ll only be able to see the Kindle app. To turn it off again, you’ll hold down the back and home buttons simultaneously, and you’ll be asked to re-enter your passcode to unlock the phone.

This is something you can set up well ahead of time, and it doesn’t affect anything you do on your phone.

Lawmakers have raised privacy concerns when it comes to drivers sharing their phones with police officers.

Rhode Island addressed this by including a provision that keeps officers from viewing any other information on the phone.

