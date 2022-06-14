Suspect arrested after hourslong Burke County standoff

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening his girlfriend before barricading himself in the house for hours.

Deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 370 Poole Melton Road to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

After arriving, deputies met with a 30-year-old woman who said her boyfriend, Chris Hicks, had choked her until she was almost unconscious and placed a firearm in her mouth, threatening to kill her.

The victim was able to get out of the home and call 911, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were told Hicks was armed with multiple weapons and had barricaded himself inside.

Special Response Team members along with a negotiator tried to make contact with him while nearby homes were evacuated.

Arrest warrants and search warrant for Hicks and his home were obtained, and members of the Special Response Team made entry shortly after 1 a.m., utilizing an armored vehicle and a small room-clearing robot.

Deputies said propane tanks had been placed in key areas of the home and Hicks was found in a bedroom along with another propane tank and firearms.

He was arrested without further incident and booked on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to authorities.

