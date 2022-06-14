Shortened Ga. runoff poses challenges for voters, officials

ATLANTA - Amid criticism of other voting changes, few noticed in 2021 when Georgia lawmakers shortened the period between an election and a runoff from nine weeks to four weeks.

The change is leaving less time to vote early before the state’s June 21 runoff.

It’s something local voting officials are coping with since early voting got underway Monday. In Richmond County, 1,176 people took advantage of early voting Monday, while Columbia County reported 50 early voters.

Opponents say the shorter runoff period is meant to suppress turnout.

Supporters admit the four-week period is challenging for election officials, but they dispute charges of voter suppression.

Only 10 of Georgia’s 159 counties started early in-person voting before Monday.

Of 71,000 requested mail-in ballots, records show more than 13,000 hadn’t been mailed by Saturday. Some election officials say a five-week runoff would improve things.

