Local Salvation Army keeps shelters open amid intense temperatures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In May, the Augusta Salvation Army provided shelter space for more than 2,000 people, and as temperatures rise, that number will likely increase.

“With the humidity and the heat being what it is, it’s important for people to seek shelter, find somewhere cool to be so you know we’re open for whoever needs it,” said Chris Bailey, director of public relations and marketing, Salvation Army.

As the need for air conditioning increases, so does the Center of Hope’s occupancy.

“We’re having more families stay in. We’re having some individuals as well. We’re having a lot of requests come in for fans,” he said.

The Salvation Army gives out fans to people whose homes don’t have air conditioning. As inflation drives up the prices of fans, it’s getting harder to get donations.

“A fan doesn’t replace an AC, but it’s better than nothing, so we are giving those out to the public. The need is great, and we really haven’t had a whole lot of fans coming yet,” said Bailey.

To donate a fan, you can drop it off at the Kroc Center or the Salvation Army Center of Hope.

Bailey says it is cutting into their operating costs, so they won’t be able to buy as many to give out this year. But whether the need is for a fan or a cool place to sleep, they are going to help in any way they can.

“If somebody needs help, we’re going to find a way to help,” he said.

That means they won’t be asking people to check out of the shelter either.

“When the temperatures get too hot outside, we have our guests stay in for the day. We’re not going to put families out in the heat or individuals,” he said.

The Salvation Army says they have not had to turn anybody away due to capacity. If they do have to turn people away, they have partner organizations that can help.

For a list of cooling shelters, visit August.gov.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.