Henry McMaster wins Republican nomination for governor in S.C. primary

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won his party’s nomination for a second full term Tuesday, while five Democratic gubernatorial candidates were vying for their party’s nomination.

If he wins the general election in November and completes that term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.

McMaster defeated Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman who said he was running to allow open carry of guns, prevent any government vaccine mandates, and eliminate state income taxes. McMaster mostly let his governing do his campaigning.

He reminded voters how the state’s economy is booming and how he tried to carefully tailor COVID-19 restrictions when the pandemic started.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

