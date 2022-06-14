Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on efforts to prevent violent crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several of you have reached out to us about what the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is doing to keep people safe, especially in busy areas like downtown Augusta.

We took those questions straight to the sheriff’s office. Here’s what we heard from deputies.

Two young adults are dead after more senseless gun violence in our community.

They’re calling it frustrating and disappointing, but they tell us they’re working to make sure incidents like we saw become less likely.

Two separate memorials stand for the two young adults who were gunned down in Augusta.

“It’s always devastating to see young people who are senselessly murdered,” said Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton.

Deputies say bystanders could’ve done more to save a life.

“If they would’ve called if they saw something escalating, we could have had a chance to maybe get there and to stop somebody from getting shot and killed. Stop somebody else from going to prison for a significant period of their life,” he said.

Clayton says that shootings downtown are rare. He says it’s hard to predict when and where shootings will happen.

“We can’t put a deputy on every corner,” he said.

But they’re working on a program to be more proactive downtown. SPLOST funds are establishing the downtown camera program. They’re analytical cameras, set to go up in 2023, that can hear when gunshots go off or if crowds get into fights.

“That gives us an edge to potentially save some lives, and that’s what we’re in the business of doing,” said Clayton.

Clayton says keeping the shooters behind bars is a must.

“We need to incapacitate them and keep them where they can’t keep hurting other people. That will give us our biggest bang for our buck in reducing these kinds of issues,” he said.

He says they’re going to continue to clean the streets.

“If you are a gang member, you should be afraid because your number could be called before too long,” he said.

He believes the shooting involving the 19-year-old was gang-related. He says that they’re working with the FBI on Operation Grace.

They’ll be doing gang operations and enforcement with the Safe Streets Task Force.

