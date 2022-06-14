Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Poll workers say voter turnout was ‘a little bit slower’

By Clare Allen
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the South Carolina governor’s race, five democrats are running, including State Senator Mia Mcleod and former U.S Representative Joe Cunningham.

Locally, there are three Aiken County Council seats on the ballot. In District 1, Ron Felder and Melinda Starnes are head-to-head.

In District 2, Russ “Tony” Ferrara is running against Mike Kellems.

District 5, we have an incumbent. Sandy Haskell is facing off against Kurt Mueller.

Some polling precincts say voter turnout wasn’t what they were expecting.

MORE | More than 100,000 have already voted ahead of S.C. primary

Despite the rain, people still made their way to the polls.

“This primary is going a little bit slower,” said Wanda Holloway, poll worker.

Tuesday’s rain kept a lot of people away from the polls. Workers say they never experienced a low turnout like this.

“Normally, it is a very heavy trafficked precinct,” she said.

Holloway says they usually see 100 to 200 voters before noon.

MORE | Shortened Ga. runoff poses challenges for voters, officials

“We’re thinking maybe some of that is related to the new law that went into effect,” said Holloway.

In May, Governor Henry McMaster signed the election reform bill guaranteeing two weeks of early voting before elections.

Virginia Delgado, poll clerk precinct 25 said: “It makes it easier for other people to early vote. Before you had to have a certain reason.”

Delgado tells us new technology this year makes things go faster at the polls.

“We use to have laptops, but we updated to the new eBooks,” she said. “You sign with your hand, so we don’t have paper. People don’t have to worry about signing on the wrong line or the wrong name.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Wrightsboro Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
Augusta Mall
‘I was shaking so hard’: New details Augusta Mall gun scare
Car accident generic
Aiken County driver dies in CSRA’s 4th fatal crash since Friday
Gun brandished, but no shots fired in incident at the Augusta Mall

Latest News

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Augusta Commission OK’s nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Augusta Commission OK's nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Augusta Commission OK's nearly $200,000 for runoff election
SC voting
South Carolina election day turn-out
dog generic
How to keep your pets cool and safe in hot temps