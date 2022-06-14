Poll workers say voter turnout was ‘a little bit slower’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the South Carolina governor’s race, five democrats are running, including State Senator Mia Mcleod and former U.S Representative Joe Cunningham.

Locally, there are three Aiken County Council seats on the ballot. In District 1, Ron Felder and Melinda Starnes are head-to-head.

In District 2, Russ “Tony” Ferrara is running against Mike Kellems.

District 5, we have an incumbent. Sandy Haskell is facing off against Kurt Mueller.

Some polling precincts say voter turnout wasn’t what they were expecting.

Despite the rain, people still made their way to the polls.

“This primary is going a little bit slower,” said Wanda Holloway, poll worker.

Tuesday’s rain kept a lot of people away from the polls. Workers say they never experienced a low turnout like this.

“Normally, it is a very heavy trafficked precinct,” she said.

Holloway says they usually see 100 to 200 voters before noon.

“We’re thinking maybe some of that is related to the new law that went into effect,” said Holloway.

In May, Governor Henry McMaster signed the election reform bill guaranteeing two weeks of early voting before elections.

Virginia Delgado, poll clerk precinct 25 said: “It makes it easier for other people to early vote. Before you had to have a certain reason.”

Delgado tells us new technology this year makes things go faster at the polls.

“We use to have laptops, but we updated to the new eBooks,” she said. “You sign with your hand, so we don’t have paper. People don’t have to worry about signing on the wrong line or the wrong name.”

