Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Panthers owner sued by York County over practice facility

(Source: WBTV Sky 3 file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s companies and the City of Rock Hill are being sued by South Carolina’s York County for at least $21 million over the failed completion of the team’s proposed $800 million practice facility and headquarters.

The structure remains half-built in Rock Hill, South Carolina, with no plans of being finished.

Tepper’s real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on June 2 after having invested more than $175 million into the facility.

It’s located about 25 miles south of the team’s current downtown stadium and headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Mall
‘I was shaking so hard’: New details Augusta Mall gun scare
Gun brandished, but no shots fired in incident at the Augusta Mall
Dukes BBQ caught fire Saturday, though the restaurant took to Facebook saying no one was hurt.
Beloved BBQ restaurant in Aiken catches fire
Car accident generic
Aiken County driver dies in CSRA’s 4th fatal crash since Friday
An impromptu memorial honors Logan Etterle near where he was killed in Augusta.
2 more young men mourned as Augusta confronts stubborn crime surge

Latest News

Evans's Simone Rojas wins the GHSA state championship for cross country
Evans’s Simone Rojas ready to run with the Dawgs
Harlem Globetrotters returning to Augusta
Harlem Globetrotters returning to James Brown Arena
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game...
Duvall homers twice, Braves beat Bucs for 11th straight win
Charles Schwartzel of South Africa kisses the trophy as he poses for the media after he won the...
$4.75M: Schwartzel wins richest golf event amid Saudi outcry