Much-decayed body lacking skull found in Macon

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a middle Georgia city are investigating after finding a much-decayed body lacking a skull.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the body was found Monday in the woods on a Macon side street near an interchange with Interstate 475.

Jones says he isn’t sure what the sex or the race of the person was, with only bones and skin remaining. A pair of black tennis shoes was found nearby.

The coroner says he doesn’t know who found the body because they only called 911 to report it.

Jones says that because the body is embedded in the soil, authorities will have to dig out around it to preserve evidence.

