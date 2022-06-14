Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mother, boyfriend missing after abandoning children on camping trip, deputies say

Authorities are searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend Eric Elrod after three children...
Authorities are searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend Eric Elrod after three children were found abandoned.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a situation where a couple left behind three children during a recent camping trip.

WHNS reports the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend, Eric Elrod, who were last seen leaving Cemetery Island on Lake Hartwell on Monday, where her three children were abandoned.

Deputies said around 3:45 p.m., three children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old were found stranded on the island by a passing boater.

The children told authorities they were camping with their mother and her boyfriend when the two reportedly left the children on the island to get water but never returned.

Deputies said they do not believe Taylor is in danger, but they have been unable to contact her. Elrod is wanted on a charge of distributing methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office reports the child abandonment case remains under investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact 864-260-4405 regarding case number 2022-08094.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Wrightsboro Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
Augusta Mall
‘I was shaking so hard’: New details Augusta Mall gun scare
Car accident generic
Aiken County driver dies in CSRA’s 4th fatal crash since Friday
Gun brandished, but no shots fired in incident at the Augusta Mall

Latest News

Carol Jackson has pleaded guilty to defrauding a Mississippi Department of Education program...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from nonprofit designed to help children, officials say
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Augusta Commission OK’s nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Augusta Commission OK's nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Augusta Commission OK's nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Poll workers say voter turnout was ‘a little bit slower’
SC voting
South Carolina election day turn-out