How to keep your pets cool and safe in hot temps

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We caught a break today with the rain bringing temperatures down but heading into summer, we won’t always be so lucky.

We’re on your side with how you can keep your family pets cool and safe as temps keep getting hotter.

As the heat rises, the level of protection for your pet should too.

Paradise Animal Hospital’s Veterinarian Dr. Steve Knittel says to monitor more than just the outside heat.

“Some people don’t take into consideration the temperature of the concrete that they are on,” he said.

Mandi Jo Gilstrap deals with this every day. She’s a dog walker, so when the temperature changes, so do her walking routes.

“I try to walk them in areas that don’t have a lot of concrete or asphalt because they can burn the pads of their paws,” she said.

If the pavement is too hot for you to hold your hand there for ten seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. And you also need to pay attention to your dog’s behavior.

“The degree of panting and trembling that goes on if they seem to not have a pause in their panting, they might have some trouble cooling down,” said Gilstrap.

Gilstrap walks dogs seven days a week, so in the Georgia heat, she’s seen it happen before.

“Just knowing the dogs and knowing their behavior, I can tell if they aren’t acting like they normally do,” she said.

When in doubt, she goes by a simple principle.

“Honestly, if you are too hot, they are too hot,” said Gilstrap.

