Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

How to keep your pets cool and safe in hot temps

By Nick Viland
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We caught a break today with the rain bringing temperatures down but heading into summer, we won’t always be so lucky.

We’re on your side with how you can keep your family pets cool and safe as temps keep getting hotter.

As the heat rises, the level of protection for your pet should too.

Paradise Animal Hospital’s Veterinarian Dr. Steve Knittel says to monitor more than just the outside heat.

MORE | Communities rally together to cope with heat wave

“Some people don’t take into consideration the temperature of the concrete that they are on,” he said.

Mandi Jo Gilstrap deals with this every day. She’s a dog walker, so when the temperature changes, so do her walking routes.

“I try to walk them in areas that don’t have a lot of concrete or asphalt because they can burn the pads of their paws,” she said.

MORE | Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South

If the pavement is too hot for you to hold your hand there for ten seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. And you also need to pay attention to your dog’s behavior.

“The degree of panting and trembling that goes on if they seem to not have a pause in their panting, they might have some trouble cooling down,” said Gilstrap.

Gilstrap walks dogs seven days a week, so in the Georgia heat, she’s seen it happen before.

“Just knowing the dogs and knowing their behavior, I can tell if they aren’t acting like they normally do,” she said.

When in doubt, she goes by a simple principle.

“Honestly, if you are too hot, they are too hot,” said Gilstrap.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Wrightsboro Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home
Augusta Mall
‘I was shaking so hard’: New details Augusta Mall gun scare
Car accident generic
Aiken County driver dies in CSRA’s 4th fatal crash since Friday
Gun brandished, but no shots fired in incident at the Augusta Mall

Latest News

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Augusta Commission OK’s nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Augusta Commission OK's nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Augusta Commission OK's nearly $200,000 for runoff election
Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Poll workers say voter turnout was ‘a little bit slower’
SC voting
South Carolina election day turn-out