Ex-coach sentenced for biting, touching 12-year-old girl

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Aiken County coach has been sentenced after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching and biting a 12-year-old girl.

Benjamin Kesselring was scheduled to go to trial Monday on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree. But instead of going to trial, he opted to plead guilty to that charge, according to prosecutors.

The crime carries a sentence of up to 15 years, but the judge sentenced him to 10 years, suspended upon one year of service with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, followed by four years of probation. He also must register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor upon release, according to prosecutors.

Kesselring was a junior varsity volleyball coach at Midland Valley High School but was arrested in 2020 .

The victim’s mother told News 12 in 2020 that her daughter was playing with two friends in the neighborhood when it started raining, so they ran inside.

That’s where they say they found Kesselring visibly drunk and touchy, the mother said.

“He said, ‘Come on, just come sit on my lap,’” the mother said. “She said, ‘No.’”

The three kids told authorities he pulled her down, inappropriately touched her and bit her.

Before his arrest, a spokesperson for the Aiken County School System said Kesselring had been suspended weeks earlier from the coaching position after an unrelated personnel matter.

