Do you know the whereabouts of this missing 16-year-old?

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who’s believed to have run away.

Alexia Villanueva was last seen in the area of Meriden Drive on foot.

She’s is believed to have left the residence between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

She was wearing a burgundy MTV T-shirt, black shorts and Nikes with brown trim.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-541-1044 or 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.