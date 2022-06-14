Submit Photos/Videos
Do you know the whereabouts of this missing 16-year-old?

Alexia Villanueva
Alexia Villanueva(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who’s believed to have run away.

Alexia Villanueva was last seen in the area of Meriden Drive on foot. 

She’s is believed to have left the residence between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

She was wearing a burgundy MTV T-shirt, black shorts and Nikes with brown trim. 

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-541-1044 or 706-541-2800.

