Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will stay sticky in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest. It’s going to be hot and humid Tuesday with high temperatures reaching 100°+ in the afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire CSRA Tuesday until 8 PM for heat index values between 105-114. The last time we had a temperature reach 100° at Bush Field was August 1st, 2020 and the last 101° day was October 4th, 2019. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms that pop up could produce strong wind gusts and large hail. Wind outside of storms will be generally out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Heat Advisory (WRDW)

It will remain HOT & HUMID through Thursday with isolated to scattered afternoon rain chances. For those that stay dry, the heat index could climb close to 110-114° so make sure you have a way to stay cool! Actual temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to reach 100° again with upper 90s for Thursday afternoon.

After a backdoor cold front moves through the region Friday night we’ll finally see some relief from the heat. Temperatures next weekend look to drop to the low to mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and less humidity.

If your going to be working outdoors over the next few days make sure you have a way to stay cool and know the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

If you’re heading out and about, never leave your kids or pets in the car, not even for 10 minutes. With actual temps expected to reach 100° the inside of your car will swelter to 120° in 10 minutes and over 140° within 1 hour. Stay cool and safe this week and keep it here for the latest forecast.

