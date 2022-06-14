Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a home swimming pool Tuesday morning.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County Emergency Management Agency got a report around 11 a.m. that there may have been a drowning at a home on Deer Run Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a 4-year-old boy had been found unresponsive in a pool and and had been taken by ambulance to the Burke Health hospital.

Deputies were informed that a nurse who was on the scene provided CPR until first responders arrived.

The child was being treated at Burke Health and was to be transferred to Augusta University Health.

The case is under investigation, deputies said.

