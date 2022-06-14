Augusta University camp empowers and educates kids with asthma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Extreme heat is one condition that can trigger asthma, which makes it more difficult for kids with asthma to enjoy all the typical outdoor summer activities.

Here’s how a free camp at Augusta University is working to change that while giving kids skills they can carry.

“The great thing about this camp is everybody has asthma, so they’re not singled out,” said Kitty Hernlen

Hernlen helps run the camp. She says asthma shouldn’t stop these kids from having fun.

“They should be able to go outside and do any activity that any other child does, so the purpose of the camp is to teach them that they can do that if they manage their asthma,” she said.

That’s why some activities double as an opportunity to learn.

“When they get hit, instead of getting out, if they can name a trigger for asthma, they can stay in the game,” said Hernlen.

Elaine Kise, respiratory therapy student said: “They’re acknowledging it and learning more about their triggers so later on, they’ll avoid that, and they won’t have as many issues in their day-to-day activities.”

Students like her are getting real-world experience helping this age group.

“I really want to go into pediatrics when I graduate, so just getting that interaction with children and teaching them different things that I already know that can help them is really fun,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.