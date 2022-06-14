Augusta Commission OK’s nearly $200,000 for runoff election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Richmond County, early voting is underway for the June 21 runoff.

Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the municipal building, the Henry Brigham, Robert Howard, and Warren Road Rec centers.

Commissioners passed all the extra funding needed for workers and supplies to make this election happen.

We know there’s a tighter turnaround to election day than in years past. Here’s how that is affecting the process.

Less time to prep means more money to pay. This runoff is set to cost about $10,000 more than average, but commissioners say that’s no problem.

“It’s a very important time of year,” said Dennis Williams, commissioner for District 2.

Augusta’s finance committee approved almost $200,000 to help fund this year’s runoff election. This will go towards paying workers, supplies, and even printing ballots.

“We have that responsibility to go to the polls and vote. We sit back and complain and raise hell about this, that, and the other, but we’re going to take our responsibilities seriously,” he said.

Although this isn’t the first time Augusta has seen a runoff election, it is the fastest turnaround to prepare the city has ever seen. Due to a law passed in 2021 that shortened the original 45 days to prepare down to 28.

While this causes the price tag to go up higher, commissioners say it’s needed.

“That’s something that we have to do, so the question of: when shall we pay it? Or shall we pay it? Is it too much? Is it not enough? That’s no problem,” said Williams.

Catherine Smith McKnight commissioner for District 3 said: “There was no other choice but to approve it.”

Smith McKnight says the shorter time frame is better from a candidate’s perspective.

“Two years ago, we had a runoff, and I was a candidate in that runoff election. Having to wait from June to August to me, you’re spending more money doing it that way,” she said.

The money for this runoff election will move to be approved at commission next week.

