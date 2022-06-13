Submit Photos/Videos
Washington County wants to close private park where shooting killed 2

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia(Contributed)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in Washington County say they will file a nuisance lawsuit to close a private park where a shooting at a music festival killed two and caused a stampede.

On May 29, 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn were shot while attending a “Freaknik” themed music festival at the Larry Mitchell Ball Parknear Sandersville.

After being shot, they were taken to an emergency room and later succumbed to their injuries, deputies reported.

Investigators are still searching for culprits in shootings. The shooting is believed to be the result of an altercation between guests at the event, Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

Cochran says that the first deputy arrived to find as many as 1,000 people attending the event. Witnesses say the shooting sparked a stampede.

Witness Timothy Pace says the event had little security and no one checking for weapons.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

“We need your help to aid us in bringing the person or person(s) responsible for this shooting to justice,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement. “Join us in praying for these families that are affected by this senseless act of violence.”

More than two dozen people complained to Washington County commissioners. Now, officials tell local news outlets that they want a judge to order the ball park to be closed before a planned July event.

Deputies are still urging anyone with information about the shooting incident to call the sheriff’s office at 478-552-0911 and or the GBI at 478-374-6988.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

