Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.(Kayla Goss from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) – You may want to bring out the telescope or dust off the binoculars this week.

What Algonquin Native Americans called the strawberry moon started appearing Sunday night and will reach full brightness Tuesday.

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

The supermoon will appear about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than usual.

Because of its closer proximity to Earth, the mountains and craters on the lunar surface will be much more visible than usual.

The next supermoon will be July 13 and is traditionally known as the buck moon.

