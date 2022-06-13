Public’s help sought in finding runaway 16-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen, Alexis Wiles.

Officials said she ran away on Saturday from Fairfield Inn & Suites at Interstate 20 and Washington Road.

The 16-year-old is described as about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 118 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 706-821-1048.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.