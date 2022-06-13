Paceline presents cancer research grants at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paceline presented six cancer researchers with grants at Augusta University.

It’s all to help research to improve cancer prevention, advance treatments, and have more breakthroughs with patients. A jury of doctors and researchers reviewed 20 project proposal applications, and six were chosen for the grants.

They ranged from racial disparities and cancer to a mobile cancer molecular biology lab.

“A lot of our research is not only biological, but it’s translational. We have several projects that focus on a healthy lifestyle. We’ll be conducting and building lifestyle interventions so they can get those resources and start living a healthier life for longer periods,” said Malcolm Bevel, recipient.

In 2021, Paceline raised over $330,000, allowing them to fund six cancer research projects.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.