Paceline presents cancer research grants at Augusta University

By Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paceline presented six cancer researchers with grants at Augusta University.

It’s all to help research to improve cancer prevention, advance treatments, and have more breakthroughs with patients. A jury of doctors and researchers reviewed 20 project proposal applications, and six were chosen for the grants.

They ranged from racial disparities and cancer to a mobile cancer molecular biology lab.

MORE | Heroes at AU: ‘We’re the quarterback for your time in the hospital’

“A lot of our research is not only biological, but it’s translational. We have several projects that focus on a healthy lifestyle. We’ll be conducting and building lifestyle interventions so they can get those resources and start living a healthier life for longer periods,” said Malcolm Bevel, recipient.

In 2021, Paceline raised over $330,000, allowing them to fund six cancer research projects.

