Local Salvation Army keeps help flowing to homeless

By Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta says its statistics for May show there’s a strong need for homeless and homeless prevention services in Augusta.

In May, the organization served 5,257 meals, provided 2,320 bed nights and gave 2,355 comfort kits. It issued 64 clothing vouchers, put 24 individuals through a job skills class and provided a stable home to six people experiencing homelessness.

“The Salvation Army is serving this community now more than ever,” said Maj. Jonathan Raymer, Augusta-area commander and senior Kroc officer. “Just this month, we have served 103 men, 48 women and 13 families with a total of 23 children. We need the support of our community as we provide increased homeless and homeless prevention services.”

The Salvation Army has also seen an increase in the need for homeless prevention services such as rent and utility assistance and job skills training.

How to help

For more information on how you can get involved, visit salvationarmyaugusta.org For more information on financial donations, please call Derek Dugan at 706-922-8369.

