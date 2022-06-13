Local camps see increased demand for summer enrollment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School’s out, and summer camps are back.

If you haven’t signed your kids up already, you may have some trouble finding a spot.

Summer camps around the CSRA are overflowing with campers.

The Family Y of Greater Augusta says they’ve even had to open up the Riverfront YMCA location to support the community.

“Since last year, we have seen an increase in participation with kids,” said James Thomas, district vice president, The Family Y of Greater Augusta.

He says they’re seeing more families now than before COVID took over.

“Any time we have more kids, we try to find more space to make sure we can meet the needs of our community,” he said.

Thomas says they’ve had to turn some families away and pull resources from other departments to stay open.

“We do have to turn some away because of our staffing issues, but we are having higher numbers than we did before COVID,” said Thomas.

Tanesha Sharp is the executive director of The Family Y in Richmond County. She’s worked to bring an enrichment program to locations in the CSRA.

“Those programs range from dance, art, drama, to STEM activities,” she said.

Sharp says she wants to provide an affordable place for under-resourced families and help close the learning loss gap.

“It’s important because the kids need a safe space and not just that... Our families need an affordable place where they can receive homework help, enrichment, and tutoring,” she said.

They have 14 after-school sites open and are looking to expand those this coming school year.

“It has been instrumental with our kids being able to have access to careers that they may be interested in and find their passion in other opportunities,” said Sharp.

