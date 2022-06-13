“I was shaking so hard”: Shopper reacts to gun pulled at the Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos ensued at Augusta Mall on Sunday afternoon after reports of shots fired near the food court but according to law enforcement said there were no gunshots.

No one hurt in that shooting, and according to police, no shots were fired but a weapon was pulled.

Shoppers we spoke to said it was still a very scary experience.

“I was shaking so hard, I was trying not to cry, my daughter was crying she wanted to go home,” said Debbie Kitchen-Centeno, a shopper.

The terrifying moment led to people rushing for the door.

“Everything kind of just stopped almost like I froze. I didn’t hear anything and then all of a sudden I saw people in the hallway or outside of the store, running, and then I saw people in store running,” said Kitchen-Centeno.

One shopper, who didn’t want to go on camera said her family was at the food court when people started to run.

They knew they had to protect their daughter at all costs.

“Whether it was a false alarm or what, we weren’t about to stick around and find out,” said the shopper. “Our fight or flight kicked in and we just knew we had to get our 4 year old out of there.”

While some ran, others, like Kitchen-Centeno hid in the stock rooms of stores.

“The employees shut the gate blocked the entrance with the racks, and they stood back there and all we can do is wait,” she said.

In that waiting came nerves, and even texting loved ones for comfort.

“After I spoke to my husband, and made sure he was okay, I called my mom and I said “mommy I love you guys there’s a shooter in the mall,” said Kitchen-Centeno.

She worries something like this is becoming too common.

“There’s been way too many people that have been shot and killed just simply going to do basic daily things,” she said.

News 12 has reported multiple incidents involving guns at the Augusta mall over the last 6 years; and Kitchen- Centeno hopes this one leads to change.

“I know it can happen anywhere but I think there’s something that has to be done,” said Kitchen-Centeno.

Kitchens-Centeno said she is thankful she and her family, and those around her are safe.

As of right now there have been no injuries reported but the sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.

News 12 will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they’re available.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.